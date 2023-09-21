MiX Telematics (NYSE:MIXT) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of MiX Telematics (NYSE:MIXT – Free Report) in a research note released on Monday. The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

MiX Telematics Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE MIXT opened at $5.85 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.12. The company has a market cap of $142.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.40 and a beta of 0.94. MiX Telematics has a 12-month low of $5.75 and a 12-month high of $9.17.

MiX Telematics (NYSE:MIXT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $36.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.70 million. MiX Telematics had a return on equity of 8.16% and a net margin of 3.73%. On average, equities analysts expect that MiX Telematics will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current year.

MiX Telematics Increases Dividend

Insiders Place Their Bets

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 25th were issued a dividend of $0.0601 per share. This is a boost from MiX Telematics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 24th. MiX Telematics’s payout ratio is currently 72.00%.

In other MiX Telematics news, major shareholder Robin A. Frew sold 776,825 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.28, for a total transaction of $217,511.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,081,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,942,758.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 12.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of MiX Telematics

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of MiX Telematics by 105.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,175 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 3,175 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of MiX Telematics in the 1st quarter valued at about $79,000. State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of MiX Telematics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $117,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of MiX Telematics in the 1st quarter valued at about $175,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of MiX Telematics by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 17,248 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $193,000 after purchasing an additional 1,263 shares during the period. 40.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About MiX Telematics

MiX Telematics Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides fleet and mobile asset management solutions through software-as-a-service (SaaS) delivery model. It offers MiX Fleet Manager, a commercial fleet management solution comprising MyMiX, an innovative driver engagement platform; MiX Vision, an on-road and in-vehicle video recording solution; MiX Rovi, an in-vehicle display and communications system; MiX RIBAS and DriveMate, an in-cab driving aid solution; MiX Hours of Service, which allows real-time monitoring and compliance; MiX Journey Management, an easy-to-use electronic alternative to paper-based systems; and MiX OEM Connect allows customer instant, direct integration to relevant, and powerful telematics data.

