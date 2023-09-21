Miracle Mile Advisors LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC reduced its position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 30.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,888 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 6,382 shares during the quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $2,340,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of WMT. Sageworth Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of Walmart by 2,414.3% in the first quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 176 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Walmart during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. NewSquare Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Walmart by 58.3% during the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 190 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. First Command Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in Walmart by 387.8% during the first quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 200 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FSC Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Walmart in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. 33.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WMT stock opened at $163.88 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $441.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Walmart Inc. has a 52-week low of $128.07 and a 52-week high of $165.85. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $159.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $153.09.

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 17th. The retailer reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.15. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.47% and a net margin of 2.23%. The firm had revenue of $161.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $160.22 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.77 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 6.44 EPS for the current year.

In other Walmart news, EVP John D. Rainey sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.37, for a total transaction of $161,370.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 169,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,390,136.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP John D. Rainey sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.37, for a total value of $161,370.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 169,735 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,390,136.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.58, for a total transaction of $1,549,202.64. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,480,924 shares in the company, valued at $236,325,851.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 6,010,695 shares of company stock worth $930,569,792. 46.51% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

WMT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Walmart from $175.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Bank of America increased their price objective on Walmart from $175.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Walmart from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Walmart from $175.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 8th. Finally, Roth Mkm boosted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $169.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $176.51.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

