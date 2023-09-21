Miracle Mile Advisors LLC Sells 1,269 Shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC lessened its position in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 15,304 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,269 shares during the quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC’s holdings in Prologis were worth $1,877,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PLD. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Prologis in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Prologis in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Prologis during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new position in Prologis during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Osterweis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Prologis during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.90% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Prologis from $140.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Prologis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. 888 reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Prologis in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $128.00 price objective on shares of Prologis in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, BNP Paribas raised Prologis from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $141.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, July 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $140.65.

In related news, Director George L. Fotiades sold 10,711 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.98, for a total value of $1,327,949.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:PLD opened at $120.91 on Thursday. Prologis, Inc. has a 12 month low of $98.03 and a 12 month high of $136.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $123.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $122.76. The firm has a market cap of $111.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.82, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.98.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.15. Prologis had a net margin of 42.52% and a return on equity of 6.17%. The business had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.72 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.11 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 95.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Monday, September 18th will be given a $0.87 dividend. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 15th. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 91.58%.

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At June 30, 2023, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (114 million square meters) in 19 countries.

