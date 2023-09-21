Miracle Mile Advisors LLC Has $37.02 Million Holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 12.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 168,076 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,969 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF accounts for about 1.1% of Miracle Mile Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $37,024,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 12,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,870,000 after buying an additional 581 shares during the last quarter. First Western Trust Bank acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $362,000. Parkwood LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.7% during the first quarter. Parkwood LLC now owns 398,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,817,000 after purchasing an additional 2,829 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $439,000. Finally, AJ Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 124,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,365,000 after purchasing an additional 4,720 shares during the period.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VTI opened at $218.50 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $308.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $222.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $212.70. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a one year low of $174.84 and a one year high of $228.96.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

