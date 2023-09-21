Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) Upgraded by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft to Buy

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has $85.00 price objective on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $65.00.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on MU. VNET Group reaffirmed a maintains rating on shares of Micron Technology in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Micron Technology in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a sell rating on the stock. Piper Sandler raised shares of Micron Technology from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and raised their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $65.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $75.29.

Shares of NASDAQ MU opened at $69.68 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 4.26 and a quick ratio of 2.64. The company has a market cap of $76.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.00 and a beta of 1.36. Micron Technology has a 1 year low of $48.43 and a 1 year high of $74.77. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $64.50.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 28th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported ($1.43) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.61) by $0.18. The business had revenue of $3.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.65 billion. Micron Technology had a negative net margin of 16.02% and a negative return on equity of 5.40%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 56.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.50 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Micron Technology will post -5.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 10th were paid a dividend of $0.115 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 7th. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.66%. Micron Technology’s payout ratio is currently -17.16%.

In other news, SVP Michael W. Bokan sold 45,456 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.87, for a total transaction of $3,221,466.72. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 150,086 shares in the company, valued at $10,636,594.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CAO Scott R. Allen sold 13,687 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.80, for a total transaction of $832,169.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 32,094 shares in the company, valued at $1,951,315.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Michael W. Bokan sold 45,456 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.87, for a total transaction of $3,221,466.72. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 150,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,636,594.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 226,810 shares of company stock worth $15,577,970. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Caprock Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Micron Technology in the first quarter worth about $899,000. D.B. Root & Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Micron Technology in the first quarter worth about $292,000. MGO One Seven LLC acquired a new position in shares of Micron Technology in the first quarter worth about $371,000. SVB Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Micron Technology by 16.0% in the fourth quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 20,593 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,029,000 after acquiring an additional 2,847 shares during the period. Finally, Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA acquired a new position in shares of Micron Technology in the first quarter worth about $265,000. 79.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprises DRAM products, which are dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; NAND products that are non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and NOR memory products, which are non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

