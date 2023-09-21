MediciNova (NASDAQ:MNOV) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of MediciNova (NASDAQ:MNOVFree Report) in a research note issued to investors on Monday. The firm issued a hold rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

MediciNova Trading Down 2.4 %

NASDAQ MNOV opened at $2.05 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.26. MediciNova has a twelve month low of $1.89 and a twelve month high of $2.73. The company has a market capitalization of $100.55 million, a PE ratio of -8.20 and a beta of 0.93.

MediciNova (NASDAQ:MNOVGet Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.01. Equities analysts predict that MediciNova will post -0.33 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MediciNova

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in MediciNova by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 731,369 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,682,000 after buying an additional 16,488 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of MediciNova by 11.2% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 498,257 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,146,000 after purchasing an additional 50,300 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of MediciNova by 4.3% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 114,773 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 4,737 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of MediciNova during the second quarter worth $311,000. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in shares of MediciNova by 98,059.1% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 18,650,237 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $42,896,000 after purchasing an additional 18,631,237 shares during the period. 10.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About MediciNova

MediciNova, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel and small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of serious diseases with unmet medical needs in the United States. It is developing MN-166 (ibudilast), an oral anti-inflammatory and neuroprotective agent for treating neurological and other disorders, such as primary and secondary progressive multiple sclerosis, amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, chemotherapy-induced peripheral neuropathy, degenerative cervical myelopathy, glioblastoma, and substance dependence and addiction.

