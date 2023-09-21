McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) CEO Christopher J. Kempczinski Sells 5,606 Shares

McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) CEO Christopher J. Kempczinski sold 5,606 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total transaction of $1,569,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 29,031 shares in the company, valued at $8,128,680. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of MCD opened at $277.20 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $286.23 and a 200-day moving average of $286.29. McDonald’s Co. has a one year low of $230.58 and a one year high of $299.35. The company has a market cap of $202.01 billion, a PE ratio of 25.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.64.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The fast-food giant reported $3.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.77 by $0.40. McDonald’s had a net margin of 33.06% and a negative return on equity of 139.57%. The company had revenue of $6.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.55 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 18th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st were issued a dividend of $1.52 per share. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 31st. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is 55.93%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MCD. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 105,490.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 457,071,431 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $136,394,686,000 after buying an additional 456,638,560 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 106,340.3% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,235,890 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $5,069,234,000 after buying an additional 19,217,818 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the 4th quarter worth about $2,341,360,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 469.1% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 2,471,671 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $129,170,000 after buying an additional 2,037,371 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in McDonald’s by 1,189.7% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,191,692 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $541,962,000 after purchasing an additional 2,021,754 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.60% of the company’s stock.

MCD has been the topic of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $330.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $315.00 to $330.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $315.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 17th. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $340.00 to $335.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, McDonald’s presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $323.63.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company's restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, fries, salads, shakes, frozen desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including muffins, Sausages, biscuit and bagel sandwiches, oatmeal, hash browns, breakfast burritos and hotcakes.

