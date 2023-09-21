Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC Trims Holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 8.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 18,486 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,809 shares during the period. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $1,811,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AGG. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. First Manhattan Co. boosted its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 697.9% during the 4th quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares during the period. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Nordwand Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.21% of the company’s stock.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA AGG opened at $95.30 on Thursday. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a one year low of $93.20 and a one year high of $101.15. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $96.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $97.90.

About iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

