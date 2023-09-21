Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC Sells 97 Shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) by 2.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,630 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 97 shares during the quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $480,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wealthspan Partners LLC grew its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Wealthspan Partners LLC now owns 6,245 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $737,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Horan Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 40.2% during the 1st quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 349 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Barden Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in ConocoPhillips by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Barden Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,562 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,048,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Holderness Investments Co. increased its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Holderness Investments Co. now owns 6,882 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $683,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LCM Capital Management Inc raised its position in ConocoPhillips by 5.3% during the first quarter. LCM Capital Management Inc now owns 2,036 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $202,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. 80.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ConocoPhillips Price Performance

COP stock opened at $121.17 on Thursday. ConocoPhillips has a 52-week low of $91.53 and a 52-week high of $138.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market cap of $145.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.30. The business has a fifty day moving average of $117.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $107.56.

ConocoPhillips Dividend Announcement

ConocoPhillips ( NYSE:COP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The energy producer reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by ($0.10). ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 27.27% and a net margin of 18.66%. The business had revenue of $12.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.91 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that ConocoPhillips will post 8.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 16th were issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 27th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.65%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other ConocoPhillips news, Director Sharmila Mulligan sold 1,849 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.19, for a total value of $231,476.31. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Ryan Michael Lance sold 569,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.14, for a total transaction of $69,546,516.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 18,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,221,360.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Sharmila Mulligan sold 1,849 shares of ConocoPhillips stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.19, for a total value of $231,476.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

COP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $134.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Truist Financial increased their target price on ConocoPhillips from $151.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. UBS Group lifted their price target on ConocoPhillips from $127.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $130.00 price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research note on Monday, August 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.11.

ConocoPhillips Profile

(Free Report)

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

Further Reading

