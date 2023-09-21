Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC Sells 2,668 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 46.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,129 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,668 shares during the quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $468,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Bristlecone Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Bangor Savings Bank purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the first quarter worth $29,000.

Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF stock opened at $145.68 on Thursday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 12 month low of $124.92 and a 12 month high of $155.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $150.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $146.19.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

