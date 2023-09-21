Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Free Report) by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,871 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $536,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HB Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Ecolab by 5.8% during the second quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,511 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $655,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Ecolab by 54.9% in the second quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 330 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Ecolab during the second quarter valued at $216,000. Webster Bank N. A. grew its position in Ecolab by 1.9% during the second quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 19,393 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,620,000 after buying an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 32,652 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,096,000 after acquiring an additional 423 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ECL opened at $177.53 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $183.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $174.87. Ecolab Inc. has a 12 month low of $131.04 and a 12 month high of $191.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.60 billion, a PE ratio of 43.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.01.

Ecolab ( NYSE:ECL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.86 billion. Ecolab had a net margin of 7.96% and a return on equity of 18.33%. Ecolab’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.10 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Ecolab Inc. will post 5.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 19th will be given a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 18th. Ecolab’s payout ratio is currently 51.58%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $200.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Ecolab from $186.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Ecolab in a report on Friday, September 1st. They set a “hold” rating and a $180.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $213.00 target price on shares of Ecolab in a research note on Friday, September 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $170.00 to $195.00 in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $193.93.

In other Ecolab news, Director David Maclennan bought 650 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $183.73 per share, with a total value of $119,424.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 15,071 shares in the company, valued at $2,768,994.83. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

