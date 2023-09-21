Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC Has $854,000 Stock Position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 6.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,745 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 322 shares during the quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $854,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. HB Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Texas Instruments by 0.5% during the second quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 80,506 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $14,493,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 3,299 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $594,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. Acropolis Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 23.8% during the 2nd quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC now owns 3,787 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $682,000 after acquiring an additional 729 shares in the last quarter. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the second quarter worth $2,031,000. Finally, Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in Texas Instruments by 34.0% during the second quarter. Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC now owns 6,174 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,090,000 after purchasing an additional 1,566 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.37% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TXN has been the topic of several research reports. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “positive” rating and issued a $215.00 target price on shares of Texas Instruments in a research report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $170.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $190.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $173.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $165.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Texas Instruments currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $185.32.

Insider Buying and Selling at Texas Instruments

In other news, Director Carrie Smith Cox sold 16,055 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.04, for a total transaction of $2,890,542.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,801 shares in the company, valued at $6,445,612.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Texas Instruments news, Director Pamela H. Patsley sold 10,539 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.34, for a total transaction of $1,890,064.26. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,662 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,857,603.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Carrie Smith Cox sold 16,055 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.04, for a total transaction of $2,890,542.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 35,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,445,612.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Stock Performance

NASDAQ TXN opened at $162.10 on Thursday. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 1-year low of $145.97 and a 1-year high of $188.12. The company has a 50 day moving average of $171.15 and a 200-day moving average of $172.94. The company has a current ratio of 5.72, a quick ratio of 4.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market cap of $147.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.48, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.03.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The semiconductor company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $4.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.37 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 50.90% and a net margin of 40.84%. The business’s revenue was down 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.45 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Texas Instruments Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 31st were issued a dividend of $1.24 per share. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 28th. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.62%.

Texas Instruments Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

Further Reading

