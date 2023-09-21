Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC Has $561,000 Stock Holdings in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,473 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Linde were worth $561,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LIN. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Linde during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC increased its stake in Linde by 51.9% in the first quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC now owns 82 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Manitou Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Linde during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. FWL Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Linde during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Linde in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Linde alerts:

Insider Transactions at Linde

In related news, VP Sean Durbin sold 1,245 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $387.63, for a total value of $482,599.35. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 8,149 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,158,796.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, VP Guillermo Bichara sold 12,484 shares of Linde stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $386.53, for a total value of $4,825,440.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 27,161 shares in the company, valued at $10,498,541.33. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Sean Durbin sold 1,245 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $387.63, for a total value of $482,599.35. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 8,149 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,158,796.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 53,424 shares of company stock worth $20,853,396. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LIN has been the topic of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Linde from $400.00 to $418.00 in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $420.00 target price on shares of Linde in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Linde in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $430.00 price target on the stock. HSBC boosted their price objective on Linde from $416.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Linde from $420.00 to $444.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Linde presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $404.41.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on LIN

Linde Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:LIN opened at $378.87 on Thursday. Linde plc has a fifty-two week low of $262.47 and a fifty-two week high of $393.67. The company’s 50-day moving average is $383.46 and its 200 day moving average is $368.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.78. The company has a market capitalization of $184.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.85.

Linde (NYSE:LIN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $3.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.47 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $8.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.70 billion. Linde had a net margin of 17.20% and a return on equity of 16.17%. The company’s revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.10 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Linde plc will post 14.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Linde Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 5th were given a dividend of $1.275 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 1st. This represents a $5.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. Linde’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.50%.

Linde Company Profile

(Free Report)

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Linde Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Linde and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.