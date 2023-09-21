Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC Has $357,000 Stock Holdings in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in General Motors (NYSE:GM – Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) by 26.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,258 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 3,410 shares during the quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in General Motors were worth $357,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in General Motors during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in General Motors by 379.2% during the first quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 714 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 565 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in General Motors by 85.8% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 613 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the period. Carmel Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in General Motors during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in General Motors during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Institutional investors own 79.62% of the company’s stock.

Get General Motors alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently commented on GM. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on General Motors from $30.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of General Motors from $42.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of General Motors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of General Motors from $37.00 to $39.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of General Motors from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $41.00 to $44.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, General Motors presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.67.

General Motors Stock Down 2.2 %

Shares of NYSE:GM opened at $33.20 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $45.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.64, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.39. The business’s 50 day moving average is $35.31 and its 200 day moving average is $35.30. General Motors has a 12-month low of $31.10 and a 12-month high of $43.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $44.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.13 billion. General Motors had a net margin of 6.05% and a return on equity of 16.70%. The business’s revenue was up 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.14 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that General Motors will post 7.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

General Motors Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st were given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. General Motors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.03%.

Insider Transactions at General Motors

In related news, President Mark L. Reuss sold 9,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.00, for a total transaction of $381,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 282,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,601,893. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

About General Motors

(Free Report)

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts; and provide software-enabled services and subscriptions worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Motors (NYSE:GM – Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U).

Receive News & Ratings for General Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.