Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC Decreases Holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC cut its stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 1.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 20,772 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 322 shares during the quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $863,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quilter Plc purchased a new stake in shares of Comcast during the first quarter worth $695,100,000. Kalos Management Inc. acquired a new position in Comcast during the first quarter worth about $28,000. NewSquare Capital LLC raised its holdings in Comcast by 134.3% in the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 752 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Comcast in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Comcast in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. 82.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on Comcast from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Comcast from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Comcast from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Comcast from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Comcast from $48.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $47.88.

Comcast Price Performance

Comcast stock opened at $45.50 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $187.69 billion, a PE ratio of 28.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s 50 day moving average is $45.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.21. Comcast Co. has a 52-week low of $28.39 and a 52-week high of $47.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The cable giant reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.15. Comcast had a return on equity of 19.79% and a net margin of 5.40%. The company had revenue of $30.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.01 EPS. Comcast’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 3.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Comcast Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 4th will be given a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 3rd. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is presently 73.42%.

Comcast Company Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, advertising sales, and Sky channels.

