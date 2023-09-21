Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC Cuts Stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 4.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 76,300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,372 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF comprises 1.0% of Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $7,603,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 8.3% in the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 78,641 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,484,000 after purchasing an additional 6,036 shares during the period. United Bank boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 5.6% in the first quarter. United Bank now owns 27,546 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,972,000 after acquiring an additional 1,456 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 67.2% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 52,705 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,686,000 after purchasing an additional 21,177 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 24,791 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,674,000 after purchasing an additional 1,128 shares during the period. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 19.7% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 8,847 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $954,000 after purchasing an additional 1,455 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IJR opened at $95.99 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $67.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.15. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $86.40 and a 52 week high of $108.24. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $100.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $97.49.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

