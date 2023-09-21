Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC Cuts Position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP)

Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP – Free Report) by 21.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 8,853 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,357 shares during the quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF were worth $420,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. First Manhattan Co. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 38.9% during the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 18.8% in the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 22,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,051,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC now owns 11,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $542,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the period. Finally, Prostatis Group LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Prostatis Group LLC now owns 16,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $778,000 after buying an additional 260 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VTIP stock opened at $47.33 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $47.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.51. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF has a 52 week low of $46.53 and a 52 week high of $49.02.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 5th were paid a dividend of $0.349 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 3rd. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.95%.

The Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund (VTIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with less than 5 years remaining to maturity. VTIP was launched on Oct 12, 2012 and is managed by Vanguard.

