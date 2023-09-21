Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC Acquires 8,215 Shares of Van Eck Merk Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:OUNZ)

Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Van Eck Merk Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:OUNZ – Free Report) by 54.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 23,420 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,215 shares during the period. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Van Eck Merk Gold Trust worth $436,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Van Eck Merk Gold Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $50,000. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Van Eck Merk Gold Trust by 300.3% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 4,369 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Van Eck Merk Gold Trust in the second quarter worth $121,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Van Eck Merk Gold Trust by 539.9% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 8,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 7,531 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TCG Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Van Eck Merk Gold Trust in the first quarter valued at $198,000.

Van Eck Merk Gold Trust Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of OUNZ stock opened at $18.71 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $18.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.90. Van Eck Merk Gold Trust has a 1 year low of $15.69 and a 1 year high of $19.94.

About Van Eck Merk Gold Trust

The VanEck Merk Gold Trust (OUNZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LBMA Gold Price index. The fund tracks the gold spot price, less expenses, using gold bars and coins held in London vaults. Investors can redeem their shares for gold in increments of 1 troy oz. OUNZ was launched on May 16, 2014 and is managed by VanEck.

