Marcum Wealth LLC Sells 307 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Marcum Wealth LLC lowered its holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,019 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 307 shares during the period. Marcum Wealth LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $1,663,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Perpetual Ltd grew its position in Comcast by 7.1% during the second quarter. Perpetual Ltd now owns 734,019 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $30,498,000 after buying an additional 48,531 shares during the period. Prairie Sky Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Comcast during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $383,000. HB Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Comcast by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 221,508 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $9,204,000 after purchasing an additional 17,201 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Comcast by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 24,676 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,025,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares during the period. Finally, Phoenix Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in Comcast by 80.8% in the second quarter. Phoenix Wealth Advisors now owns 42,084 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,749,000 after purchasing an additional 18,802 shares during the last quarter. 82.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ CMCSA opened at $45.50 on Thursday. Comcast Co. has a 52-week low of $28.39 and a 52-week high of $47.46. The company has a fifty day moving average of $45.05 and a 200-day moving average of $41.21. The company has a market capitalization of $187.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76.

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The cable giant reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $30.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.11 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 19.79% and a net margin of 5.40%. The company’s revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.01 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 3.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 4th will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 3rd. Comcast’s payout ratio is currently 73.42%.

CMCSA has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup boosted their target price on Comcast from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Comcast from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Comcast from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Comcast from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on Comcast from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.88.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, advertising sales, and Sky channels.

