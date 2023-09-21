Marcum Wealth LLC Lowers Stock Position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Marcum Wealth LLC trimmed its position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,031 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 88 shares during the quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $1,192,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Mastercard by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,699 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,455,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 4.3% in the second quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,083 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $4,752,000 after acquiring an additional 503 shares during the period. Atlas Private Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 14.9% in the second quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 3,242 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,275,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares during the period. Acropolis Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Mastercard by 1.6% during the second quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC now owns 1,677 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $660,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Mastercard by 30.8% during the 2nd quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,502 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $591,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.94% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Craig Vosburg sold 6,333 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total transaction of $2,533,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 46,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,596,400. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Mastercard news, insider Craig Vosburg sold 6,333 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total transaction of $2,533,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 46,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,596,400. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO J. Mehra Sachin sold 10,838 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $394.38, for a total value of $4,274,290.44. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,707 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,166,426.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 415,267 shares of company stock valued at $164,793,283. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have weighed in on MA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Mastercard from $442.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Mastercard from $435.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $438.00 to $442.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Barclays lifted their target price on Mastercard from $437.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Mastercard from $440.00 to $443.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $442.83.

Mastercard Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of MA opened at $410.52 on Thursday. Mastercard Incorporated has a twelve month low of $276.87 and a twelve month high of $418.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $402.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $382.96. The company has a market cap of $386.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.10.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The credit services provider reported $2.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.84 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $6.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.18 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 43.37% and a return on equity of 178.10%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.56 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.13 EPS for the current year.

Mastercard Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 9th will be paid a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 5th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%. Mastercard’s payout ratio is 21.37%.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

