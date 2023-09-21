Marcum Wealth LLC Has $923,000 Stock Holdings in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Marcum Wealth LLC increased its position in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) by 6.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,290 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 587 shares during the period. Marcum Wealth LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $923,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,454,783 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,485,765,000 after purchasing an additional 243,312 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Duke Energy by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,018,171 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,031,772,000 after purchasing an additional 1,037,012 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Duke Energy by 100,433.2% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,846,616 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $808,123,000 after acquiring an additional 7,838,811 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Duke Energy by 4.3% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,647,858 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $853,961,000 after buying an additional 318,102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Duke Energy by 0.3% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,511,024 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $705,786,000 after buying an additional 22,557 shares in the last quarter. 63.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Duke Energy alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on DUK shares. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Duke Energy from $105.00 to $98.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $95.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Thursday. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on Duke Energy from $114.00 to $102.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $92.00 to $91.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Duke Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Duke Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $100.17.

Duke Energy Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of DUK stock opened at $94.38 on Thursday. Duke Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $83.76 and a 1 year high of $106.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $91.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $93.35. The company has a market cap of $72.74 billion, a PE ratio of 52.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.43.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.07). Duke Energy had a net margin of 5.06% and a return on equity of 8.05%. The firm had revenue of $6.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.14 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Duke Energy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 18th were issued a $1.025 dividend. This represents a $4.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.34%. This is an increase from Duke Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 17th. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 229.05%.

About Duke Energy

(Free Report)

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I) and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, solar and wind sources, renewables, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Duke Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duke Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.