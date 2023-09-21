Marcum Wealth LLC Has $809,000 Stock Holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Marcum Wealth LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 9.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,674 shares of the company’s stock after selling 387 shares during the period. Marcum Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $809,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VTI. LifeGuide Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter. LifeGuide Financial Advisors LLC now owns 57,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,759,000 after purchasing an additional 6,875 shares in the last quarter. Prairie Sky Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the second quarter worth $21,409,000. Acropolis Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC now owns 5,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,106,000 after acquiring an additional 443 shares during the last quarter. Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 46.2% during the 2nd quarter. Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $977,000 after acquiring an additional 1,401 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Integris Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $202,000.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Trading Down 0.9 %

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock opened at $218.50 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $222.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $212.70. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12 month low of $174.84 and a 12 month high of $228.96. The company has a market capitalization of $308.09 billion, a PE ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

