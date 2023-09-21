Marcum Wealth LLC Cuts Holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Marcum Wealth LLC lessened its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 4.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,304 shares of the company’s stock after selling 667 shares during the period. Marcum Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $1,411,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Highland Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Highland Financial Advisors LLC now owns 228,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,219,000 after purchasing an additional 987 shares in the last quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1.6% in the second quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $719,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. FRG Family Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. FRG Family Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 30,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,244,000 after acquiring an additional 820 shares during the period. Everhart Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 21.9% during the 2nd quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $490,000 after acquiring an additional 1,013 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 4.2% in the second quarter. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VYM opened at $106.34 on Thursday. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 1-year low of $94.59 and a 1-year high of $113.78. The company has a market capitalization of $48.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a 50-day moving average of $107.93 and a 200-day moving average of $105.84.

About Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

