Marcum Wealth LLC Buys 68 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Marcum Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,238 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $943,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TXN. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Texas Instruments by 2.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 79,313,240 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $14,753,056,000 after purchasing an additional 2,035,602 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 37,818,973 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,034,694,000 after acquiring an additional 721,775 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 28,632,144 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,325,865,000 after acquiring an additional 1,521,464 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 19,780,511 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,263,468,000 after acquiring an additional 222,634 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Texas Instruments by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 17,733,010 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,276,639,000 after acquiring an additional 202,952 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Texas Instruments alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 target price on shares of Texas Instruments in a research note on Wednesday. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $178.00 to $174.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “positive” rating and set a $215.00 price target on shares of Texas Instruments in a research note on Monday. Mizuho lowered their price target on Texas Instruments from $185.00 to $181.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Texas Instruments from $173.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $185.32.

Insider Buying and Selling at Texas Instruments

In other news, Director Pamela H. Patsley sold 10,539 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.34, for a total transaction of $1,890,064.26. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 32,662 shares in the company, valued at $5,857,603.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Carrie Smith Cox sold 16,055 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.04, for a total value of $2,890,542.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 35,801 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,445,612.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Pamela H. Patsley sold 10,539 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.34, for a total transaction of $1,890,064.26. Following the sale, the director now owns 32,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,857,603.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Texas Instruments Stock Performance

Shares of TXN stock opened at $162.10 on Thursday. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 12-month low of $145.97 and a 12-month high of $188.12. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $171.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $172.94. The company has a current ratio of 5.72, a quick ratio of 4.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a market cap of $147.18 billion, a PE ratio of 19.48, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.03.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The semiconductor company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $4.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.37 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 50.90% and a net margin of 40.84%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.45 EPS. Analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Texas Instruments Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 31st were given a dividend of $1.24 per share. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 28th. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.62%.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

(Free Report)

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TXN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.