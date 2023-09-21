Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) Price Target Raised to $31.00

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO – Free Report) had its price target increased by Mizuho from $30.00 to $31.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Mizuho currently has a neutral rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Marathon Oil from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Marathon Oil from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Marathon Oil in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Marathon Oil from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Marathon Oil from a sell rating to a neutral rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Marathon Oil currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $32.44.

NYSE:MRO opened at $26.15 on Monday. Marathon Oil has a 12 month low of $20.57 and a 12 month high of $33.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.41. The company has a market capitalization of $15.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.25, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 2.37.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.05. Marathon Oil had a net margin of 28.52% and a return on equity of 18.67%. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.32 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 34.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Marathon Oil will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 16th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 15th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. Marathon Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.62%.

In other Marathon Oil news, CEO Lee M. Tillman sold 159,722 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.36, for a total transaction of $4,369,993.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 710,383 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,436,078.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Rob L. White sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.24, for a total value of $209,920.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 32,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $839,916.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Lee M. Tillman sold 159,722 shares of Marathon Oil stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.36, for a total transaction of $4,369,993.92. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 710,383 shares in the company, valued at $19,436,078.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 272,478 shares of company stock worth $7,305,599. 0.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Marathon Oil during the fourth quarter worth $1,464,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Marathon Oil by 60.0% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,689 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $184,000 after purchasing an additional 2,882 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. lifted its position in shares of Marathon Oil by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 59,687 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,616,000 after purchasing an additional 1,118 shares in the last quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marathon Oil during the first quarter worth $201,000. Finally, ING Groep NV increased its stake in shares of Marathon Oil by 58.4% in the first quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 171,055 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $4,098,000 after buying an additional 63,078 shares during the last quarter. 76.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Marathon Oil Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States and internationally. The company engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and the production and marketing of products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol.

