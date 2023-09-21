Lucid Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCID) Short Interest Update

Lucid Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCID – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 201,890,000 shares, an increase of 5.4% from the August 15th total of 191,470,000 shares. Currently, 39.9% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 45,400,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.4 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LCID has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on Lucid Group from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Lucid Group in a research report on Monday, July 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Lucid Group in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Lucid Group from $8.00 to $7.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, BNP Paribas lowered Lucid Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $6.50 to $5.00 in a report on Friday, August 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lucid Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.15.

Get Lucid Group alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on LCID

Lucid Group Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ LCID opened at $5.45 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.05. The company has a current ratio of 7.07, a quick ratio of 6.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Lucid Group has a 12-month low of $5.44 and a 12-month high of $17.81.

Lucid Group (NASDAQ:LCID – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $150.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $181.58 million. Lucid Group had a negative net margin of 337.97% and a negative return on equity of 64.02%. Lucid Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.33) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Lucid Group will post -1.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Michael Bell sold 46,735 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.01, for a total value of $280,877.35. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,437,293 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,638,130.93. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 62.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lucid Group

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Lucid Group during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. First Manhattan Co. boosted its position in shares of Lucid Group by 666.7% in the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 1,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Lucid Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. raised its holdings in Lucid Group by 283.3% during the 2nd quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 4,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 3,671 shares during the period. Finally, Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Lucid Group in the first quarter worth about $35,000.

About Lucid Group

(Get Free Report)

Lucid Group, Inc a technology and automotive company, engages in electric vehicle technologies business. The company designs, engineers, and builds electric vehicles, EV powertrains, and battery systems. Lucid Group, Inc was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Newark, California. Lucid Group, Inc operates as a subsidiary of Ayar Third Investment Company.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Lucid Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lucid Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.