Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Stock Holdings Boosted by Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC

Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC raised its position in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 3.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 33,309 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 1,178 shares during the period. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $15,335,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LMT. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. boosted its stake in Lockheed Martin by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 60 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Lockheed Martin during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. 74.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Lockheed Martin Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:LMT opened at $426.95 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 1 year low of $381.55 and a 1 year high of $508.10. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $445.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $459.02. The firm has a market cap of $107.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.65.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 18th. The aerospace company reported $6.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.45 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $16.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.92 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 71.67% and a net margin of 10.48%. Lockheed Martin’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $6.32 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 27.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on LMT. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $500.00 to $475.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $579.00 to $555.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Susquehanna cut their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $575.00 to $550.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. StockNews.com began coverage on Lockheed Martin in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $532.00 price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lockheed Martin has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $499.43.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Lockheed Martin news, Director John Donovan bought 548 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $457.07 per share, with a total value of $250,474.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,543,982.46. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Lockheed Martin Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

Featured Stories

