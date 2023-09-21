Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) Shares Sold by Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC

Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC lowered its stake in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Free Report) by 2.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 59,706 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,809 shares during the quarter. Linde comprises 1.9% of Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC’s holdings in Linde were worth $22,753,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Perpetual Ltd grew its stake in shares of Linde by 1,540.4% in the second quarter. Perpetual Ltd now owns 1,077,583 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $410,645,000 after buying an additional 1,011,891 shares in the last quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Linde by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,473 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $561,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Northstar Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in Linde by 24.7% during the 2nd quarter. Northstar Advisory Group LLC now owns 4,730 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,803,000 after purchasing an additional 936 shares in the last quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. grew its holdings in Linde by 15.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 21,271 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,106,000 after purchasing an additional 2,837 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paradigm Financial Partners LLC grew its holdings in Linde by 22.0% during the 2nd quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC now owns 3,553 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,354,000 after purchasing an additional 641 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Linde alerts:

Insider Transactions at Linde

In related news, Director Stephen F. Angel sold 39,695 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $391.62, for a total transaction of $15,545,355.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 369,611 shares in the company, valued at $144,747,059.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Linde news, Director Stephen F. Angel sold 39,695 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $391.62, for a total transaction of $15,545,355.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 369,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $144,747,059.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Guillermo Bichara sold 12,484 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $386.53, for a total transaction of $4,825,440.52. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 27,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,498,541.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 53,424 shares of company stock valued at $20,853,396 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Linde Stock Performance

LIN stock opened at $378.87 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $184.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.06, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $383.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $368.90. Linde plc has a fifty-two week low of $262.47 and a fifty-two week high of $393.67.

Linde (NYSE:LIN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $3.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.47 by $0.10. Linde had a net margin of 17.20% and a return on equity of 16.17%. The business had revenue of $8.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.10 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Linde plc will post 14.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Linde Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 5th were given a dividend of $1.275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 1st. This represents a $5.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. Linde’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.50%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have weighed in on LIN. Mizuho raised their price objective on Linde from $382.00 to $410.00 in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Argus raised their price objective on Linde from $440.00 to $463.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Linde in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $430.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Linde from $400.00 to $420.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, HSBC lifted their target price on Linde from $416.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $404.41.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Linde

Linde Company Profile

(Free Report)

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Linde Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Linde and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.