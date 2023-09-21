Lakewood Asset Management LLC Has $2.17 Million Holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Lakewood Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,383 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the quarter. CVS Health makes up about 1.7% of Lakewood Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Lakewood Asset Management LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $2,170,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CVS. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in CVS Health by 103,371.0% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,547,559 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,448,877,000 after buying an additional 15,532,533 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in CVS Health in the 4th quarter valued at $1,425,416,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its stake in CVS Health by 696.4% in the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 5,464,700 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $406,082,000 after buying an additional 4,778,500 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in CVS Health by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 33,576,388 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $3,128,984,000 after buying an additional 3,311,928 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its stake in CVS Health by 31.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,666,949 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,015,591,000 after buying an additional 3,237,567 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.99% of the company’s stock.

In other CVS Health news, SVP James David Clark sold 25,759 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.92, for a total value of $1,929,864.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $351,974.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE CVS traded up $0.88 on Thursday, reaching $72.29. The company had a trading volume of 1,253,468 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,119,130. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $70.88 and its 200-day moving average is $71.63. The stock has a market cap of $92.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.32, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. CVS Health Co. has a 52 week low of $64.62 and a 52 week high of $104.83.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $88.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.41 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.43% and a net margin of 0.86%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.40 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that CVS Health Co. will post 8.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Investors of record on Friday, July 21st were issued a $0.605 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 20th. This represents a $2.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.35%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 106.14%.

Several analysts recently commented on CVS shares. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $91.00 price target on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Evercore ISI upgraded CVS Health from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $81.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on CVS Health in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $87.00 price objective on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on CVS Health from $114.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CVS Health presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.28.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Pharmacy Services, and Retail/LTC segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

