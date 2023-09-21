Kiromic BioPharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRBP) Short Interest Down 8.2% in August

Kiromic BioPharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRBP – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 45,700 shares, a decrease of 8.2% from the August 15th total of 49,800 shares. Approximately 4.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 78,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Kiromic BioPharma stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Kiromic BioPharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRBP – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 16,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned 1.68% of Kiromic BioPharma as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Kiromic BioPharma alerts:

Kiromic BioPharma Stock Down 4.9 %

Kiromic BioPharma stock opened at $0.39 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.94. Kiromic BioPharma has a 12-month low of $0.33 and a 12-month high of $20.30.

Kiromic BioPharma Company Profile

Kiromic BioPharma ( NASDAQ:KRBP Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The company reported ($1.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

(Get Free Report)

Kiromic BioPharma, Inc, an artificial intelligence driven allogeneic cell therapy company, engages in developing the multi-indication allogeneic T cell therapies that exploits the natural potency of the Gamma Delta T cell (GDT) to target solid tumors. The company develops ALEXIS-ISO-1, an allogeneic GDT therapy product that targets an isoform of mesothelin; and ALEXIS-PRO-1, an allogeneic GDT therapy product that targets PD-L1.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Kiromic BioPharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kiromic BioPharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.