Jefferies Financial Group Lowers Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT) to Hold

Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has $56.00 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of $90.00.
Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on PLNT. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Planet Fitness from $96.00 to $88.00 in a report on Thursday, June 22nd. Macquarie dropped their price objective on shares of Planet Fitness from $85.00 to $77.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Planet Fitness from $95.00 to $87.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 4th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Planet Fitness from $95.00 to $80.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, TD Cowen lowered shares of Planet Fitness from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $72.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, September 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $71.94.
Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.11. Planet Fitness had a net margin of 12.03% and a negative return on equity of 86.09%. The business had revenue of $286.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $251.99 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.38 earnings per share. Planet Fitness’s revenue was up 27.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Planet Fitness will post 2.18 EPS for the current year.
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PLNT. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Planet Fitness by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its stake in Planet Fitness by 801.5% in the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 1,635 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Planet Fitness in the 1st quarter worth about $357,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Planet Fitness by 34.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,184,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $606,915,000 after purchasing an additional 1,852,867 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new stake in Planet Fitness in the 1st quarter worth about $919,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.53% of the company’s stock.
Planet Fitness, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates fitness centers under the Planet Fitness brand. The company operates through three segments: Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment. The Franchise segment is involved in franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Panama, Mexico, and Australia.
