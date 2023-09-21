iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) Shares Sold by Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC

Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC lessened its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Free Report) by 6.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,161 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,790 shares during the period. iShares Select Dividend ETF makes up 2.0% of Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $2,851,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 340.7% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 16,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,054,000 after buying an additional 12,391 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,396,000. First Western Trust Bank acquired a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,188,000. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $205,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $177,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.25% of the company’s stock.

iShares Select Dividend ETF stock traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $112.75. 54,796 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 662,218. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $114.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $113.89. The firm has a market cap of $19.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.69 and a beta of 0.87. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 1-year low of $105.59 and a 1-year high of $126.89.

About iShares Select Dividend ETF

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

