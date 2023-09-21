iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) Shares Sold by Crescent Grove Advisors LLC

Crescent Grove Advisors LLC cut its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 2.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 57,308 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,367 shares during the period. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $4,155,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 108,217.7% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 211,839,031 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $13,905,114,000 after buying an additional 211,643,459 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 68,474,185 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,897,274,000 after acquiring an additional 3,109,690 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 314.9% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 34,764,682 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $485,004,000 after purchasing an additional 26,386,589 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 26,012,768 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,860,436,000 after purchasing an additional 1,210,666 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 23,203,406 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,523,072,000 after purchasing an additional 2,419,420 shares during the last quarter. 77.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSEARCA EFA opened at $71.02 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $71.86. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $54.61 and a fifty-two week high of $74.74.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

