Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) Shares Sold by ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc.

ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. lessened its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 36,377 shares of the company’s stock after selling 242 shares during the period. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $5,444,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of RSP. Bangor Savings Bank acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Bristlecone Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:RSP opened at $145.68 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $150.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $146.19. The stock has a market cap of $41.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 1.05. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 52-week low of $124.92 and a 52-week high of $155.77.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

