Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ) Shares Sold by Innova Wealth Partners

Innova Wealth Partners cut its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 17.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,120 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 892 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ accounts for about 1.3% of Innova Wealth Partners’ holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Innova Wealth Partners’ holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $1,522,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QQQ. Barrett & Company Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ in the second quarter worth about $37,000. Elequin Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ in the first quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Clear Investment Research LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 71.7% in the first quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 158 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. 43.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Invesco QQQ stock opened at $364.54 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $373.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $349.61. Invesco QQQ has a fifty-two week low of $254.26 and a fifty-two week high of $387.98.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 19th will be given a $0.5389 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 18th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.59%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

