Hess (NYSE:HES) Price Target Raised to $178.00

Hess (NYSE:HES – Free Report) had its price target upped by Mizuho from $175.00 to $178.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on HES. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Hess from $172.00 to $166.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Susquehanna upped their price objective on Hess from $183.00 to $187.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Hess from $154.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Hess in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a sell rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Hess from $152.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $169.12.

NYSE HES opened at $156.28 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $152.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $140.93. Hess has a 12 month low of $100.34 and a 12 month high of $165.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The company has a market capitalization of $47.99 billion, a PE ratio of 29.94 and a beta of 1.58.

Hess (NYSE:HES – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.08. Hess had a return on equity of 19.56% and a net margin of 14.60%. The firm had revenue of $2.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.15 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 22.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Hess will post 4.4 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Monday, September 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.4375 per share. This represents a $1.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 15th. Hess’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.52%.

In related news, COO Gregory P. Hill sold 33,414 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.33, for a total transaction of $5,056,540.62. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 82,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,550,099.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Barbara J. Lowery-Yilmaz sold 24,319 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.91, for a total transaction of $3,815,894.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 113,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,835,959.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Gregory P. Hill sold 33,414 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.33, for a total value of $5,056,540.62. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 82,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,550,099.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.91% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Delta Asset Management LLC TN bought a new position in Hess during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Hess in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. IMA Wealth Inc. bought a new position in shares of Hess in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. TFC Financial Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Hess in the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in shares of Hess by 36.8% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 279 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. 81.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. The company operates in two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. It conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Guyana, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities principally offshore Guyana, the U.S.

