HC Wainwright Reaffirms Buy Rating for Rezolute (NASDAQ:RZLT)

HC Wainwright reissued their buy rating on shares of Rezolute (NASDAQ:RZLT – Free Report) in a research report report published on Monday, Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright currently has a $14.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Rezolute’s Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.35) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.31) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.32) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.31) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.28) EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at ($0.30) EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.30) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.30) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.38) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($1.28) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($1.57) EPS, FY2027 earnings at ($0.57) EPS and FY2028 earnings at $1.98 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on RZLT. JMP Securities reiterated a market outperform rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of Rezolute in a research note on Friday, September 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their target price on Rezolute from $7.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th.

Rezolute Price Performance

RZLT opened at $1.37 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.91. Rezolute has a 1 year low of $1.34 and a 1 year high of $3.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.46 million, a PE ratio of -1.37 and a beta of 2.16.

Rezolute (NASDAQ:RZLT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 14th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.11. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Rezolute will post -1.43 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Rezolute

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of RZLT. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Rezolute in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Rezolute in the second quarter valued at approximately $58,000. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in Rezolute in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. State Street Corp acquired a new position in Rezolute in the first quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Rezolute in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.79% of the company’s stock.

Rezolute Company Profile

Rezolute, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for metabolic diseases associated with chronic glucose imbalance in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is RZ358, a human monoclonal antibody that is in Phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of congenital hyperinsulinism, an ultra-rare pediatric genetic disorder.

