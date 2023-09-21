HB Wealth Management LLC Raises Position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

HB Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 3.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 90,885 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,763 shares during the quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $14,285,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Walmart by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 25,104,994 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,691,763,000 after purchasing an additional 249,501 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Walmart by 112,181.6% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 22,854,919 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,240,599,000 after purchasing an additional 22,834,564 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Walmart by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,382,688 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,173,642,000 after acquiring an additional 1,923,199 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Walmart during the fourth quarter worth about $2,598,736,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Walmart by 0.3% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 11,685,848 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,515,655,000 after acquiring an additional 33,452 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Walmart alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently commented on WMT shares. Piper Sandler raised shares of Walmart from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $145.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Walmart from $163.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 14th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Walmart from $175.00 to $190.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. TD Cowen reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $185.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Walmart from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $176.51.

Insider Transactions at Walmart

In other news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.58, for a total value of $1,549,202.64. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,480,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $236,325,851.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.58, for a total value of $1,549,202.64. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,480,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $236,325,851.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 530,643 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.06, for a total transaction of $82,281,503.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 239,699,873 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,167,862,307.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,010,695 shares of company stock valued at $930,569,792 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 46.51% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Price Performance

WMT stock opened at $163.88 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $441.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $159.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $153.09. Walmart Inc. has a 52 week low of $128.07 and a 52 week high of $165.85.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 17th. The retailer reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $161.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $160.22 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 2.23% and a return on equity of 21.47%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.77 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 6.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Walmart Profile

(Free Report)

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.