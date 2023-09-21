Green Square Capital Advisors LLC Has $2.14 Million Stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Green Square Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Free Report) by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 57,635 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,134 shares during the quarter. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $2,143,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of VZ. FRG Family Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Verizon Communications by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. FRG Family Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 41,439 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,541,000 after acquiring an additional 421 shares during the last quarter. Mid American Wealth Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the second quarter valued at approximately $462,000. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the second quarter valued at approximately $295,000. QP Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Verizon Communications by 24.7% in the 2nd quarter. QP Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,211 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $566,000 after purchasing an additional 3,012 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC lifted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC now owns 69,151 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $2,572,000 after buying an additional 4,094 shares in the last quarter. 61.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Verizon Communications alerts:

Insider Transactions at Verizon Communications

In related news, EVP Samantha Hammock sold 12,557 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.29, for a total transaction of $418,022.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James lowered their target price on Verizon Communications from $51.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Edward Jones cut Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 17th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $44.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Verizon Communications currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.40.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Verizon Communications

Verizon Communications Stock Performance

Shares of VZ opened at $33.62 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $141.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.72, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.36. Verizon Communications Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.25 and a twelve month high of $42.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.73. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $33.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.85.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $32.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.30 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 22.28% and a net margin of 15.58%. The company’s revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.31 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Verizon Communications Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 10th will be given a dividend of $0.665 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 6th. This represents a $2.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.91%. This is an increase from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is 52.20%.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

(Free Report)

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. It operates in two segments, Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Verizon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verizon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.