General Mills (NYSE:GIS) PT Lowered to $77.00 at Piper Sandler

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Free Report) had its price target cut by Piper Sandler from $88.00 to $77.00 in a report released on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. BNP Paribas lowered shares of General Mills from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $72.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of General Mills from $75.00 to $71.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 21st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of General Mills from $77.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of General Mills from $82.00 to $77.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of General Mills from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $77.58.

General Mills Stock Performance

Shares of GIS opened at $65.87 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.24. The company’s fifty day moving average is $70.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.18. General Mills has a 1 year low of $64.53 and a 1 year high of $90.89.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 20th. The company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $4.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.88 billion. General Mills had a net margin of 12.91% and a return on equity of 24.47%. The business’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.11 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that General Mills will post 4.47 earnings per share for the current year.

General Mills Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 10th were paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 7th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.58%. This is an increase from General Mills’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.76%.

Institutional Trading of General Mills

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in General Mills by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 54,713,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,196,559,000 after purchasing an additional 279,268 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in General Mills by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 33,076,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,536,986,000 after acquiring an additional 216,622 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in General Mills by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,594,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $887,334,000 after acquiring an additional 257,174 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in General Mills by 123,599.0% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,076,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $928,723,000 after acquiring an additional 11,067,051 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in General Mills by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,852,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $734,907,000 after acquiring an additional 75,902 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.31% of the company’s stock.

General Mills Company Profile

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Retail; International; Pet; and North America Foodservice. It offers grain, ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream and frozen desserts, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

Featured Stories

