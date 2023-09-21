G999 (G999) Price Down 2.5% This Week

G999 (G999) traded 6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on September 21st. G999 has a total market capitalization of $37.59 million and $10,062.40 worth of G999 was traded on exchanges in the last day. One G999 coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0052 or 0.00000020 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, G999 has traded 2.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.84 or 0.00033159 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.45 or 0.00027936 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0498 or 0.00000187 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.93 or 0.00011006 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0508 or 0.00000190 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00004188 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0978 or 0.00000367 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00002316 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0328 or 0.00000123 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000859 BTC.

G999 Coin Profile

G999 (G999) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 6th, 2020. G999’s total supply is 16,832,913,757 coins. The official website for G999 is g999main.net. G999’s official Twitter account is @g999blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

G999 Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “G999 uses peer-to-peer technology to operate with no central authority; managing transactions and the issuing of G999 is carried out collectively by the network.”

