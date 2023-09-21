Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC Purchases 1,986 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC grew its position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 471,152 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,986 shares during the period. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $7,515,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of T. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. raised its stake in AT&T by 5.6% in the second quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 1,062,774 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $16,951,000 after buying an additional 56,518 shares in the last quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC raised its stake in AT&T by 63.5% in the second quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC now owns 32,003 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $510,000 after buying an additional 12,425 shares in the last quarter. Hudson Capital Management LLC raised its stake in AT&T by 10.1% in the second quarter. Hudson Capital Management LLC now owns 185,181 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,954,000 after buying an additional 16,966 shares in the last quarter. Prairie Sky Financial Group LLC bought a new position in AT&T in the second quarter worth about $193,000. Finally, Paradigm Financial Partners LLC raised its stake in AT&T by 8.2% in the second quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC now owns 57,290 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $914,000 after buying an additional 4,362 shares in the last quarter. 53.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AT&T stock opened at $15.55 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $14.47 and its 200 day moving average is $16.28. AT&T Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.43 and a twelve month high of $20.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.68.

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The technology company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $29.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.07 billion. AT&T had a negative net margin of 7.22% and a positive return on equity of 15.91%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.65 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 10th were given a $0.2775 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 7th. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.14%. AT&T’s payout ratio is presently -90.98%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of AT&T from $19.00 to $14.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of AT&T from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of AT&T from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $17.00 in a report on Friday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of AT&T in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of AT&T in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.00.

AT&T Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

