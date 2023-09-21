Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC Makes New $2.14 Million Investment in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC purchased a new position in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 25,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,135,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arlington Partners LLC grew its position in Morgan Stanley by 1,611.8% in the first quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 291 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Chelsea Counsel Co. purchased a new position in Morgan Stanley during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN purchased a new position in Morgan Stanley during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC grew its position in Morgan Stanley by 208.3% during the 1st quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 333 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Capital Management LLC grew its position in Morgan Stanley by 4,700.0% during the 2nd quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 384 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.09% of the company’s stock.

Morgan Stanley Stock Down 1.5 %

Morgan Stanley stock opened at $87.14 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. Morgan Stanley has a fifty-two week low of $74.67 and a fifty-two week high of $100.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $87.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $86.65. The firm has a market cap of $144.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.35.

Morgan Stanley ( NYSE:MS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.04. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 12.19% and a return on equity of 10.99%. The company had revenue of $13.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.44 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Morgan Stanley will post 5.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Morgan Stanley announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Friday, June 30th that authorizes the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to reacquire up to 12.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Morgan Stanley Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 31st were issued a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.90%. This is a boost from Morgan Stanley’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio is 59.96%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Morgan Stanley

In other Morgan Stanley news, CFO Raja Akram sold 13,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total transaction of $1,242,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 82,984 shares in the company, valued at $7,634,528. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Raja Akram sold 13,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total value of $1,242,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 82,984 shares in the company, valued at $7,634,528. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Edward N. Pick sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.33, for a total transaction of $9,433,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 604,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,055,028.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 369,100 shares of company stock worth $34,634,996 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $100.00 to $103.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Odeon Capital Group upgraded shares of Morgan Stanley from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $97.00 to $91.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. HSBC started coverage on shares of Morgan Stanley in a report on Thursday, September 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $99.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Morgan Stanley in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Morgan Stanley presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $96.22.

About Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

