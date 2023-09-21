Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC Increases Holdings in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC boosted its holdings in shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Free Report) by 4.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 80,627 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,386 shares during the period. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $14,810,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MAR. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Marriott International during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marriott International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in shares of Marriott International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 21.5% during the 4th quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 1,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the period. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marriott International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MAR stock opened at $199.86 on Thursday. Marriott International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $135.90 and a 52-week high of $210.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.56, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.61 billion, a PE ratio of 22.53, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.59. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $201.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $182.38.

Marriott International ( NASDAQ:MAR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $2.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.07. Marriott International had a return on equity of 649.26% and a net margin of 12.15%. The business had revenue of $6.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.80 EPS. Marriott International’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Marriott International, Inc. will post 8.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 17th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 16th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.45%.

In other news, CAO Felitia Lee sold 800 shares of Marriott International stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.14, for a total value of $164,112.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $689,885.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Marriott International news, CEO Anthony Capuano sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.23, for a total transaction of $4,044,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 100,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,287,106.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Felitia Lee sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.14, for a total value of $164,112.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,363 shares in the company, valued at $689,885.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 99,423 shares of company stock valued at $20,320,363. 12.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MAR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Marriott International from $192.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. 888 restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Marriott International in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Marriott International from $213.00 to $221.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Marriott International from $212.00 to $222.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Marriott International from $189.00 to $208.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $212.07.

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties worldwide. The company operates through U.S. and Canada, and International segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

