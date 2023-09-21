Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC Has $17.13 Million Stock Holdings in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC grew its stake in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 234,783 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,926 shares during the period. Mondelez International comprises about 1.5% of Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $17,125,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MDLZ. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new stake in Mondelez International during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE purchased a new position in Mondelez International during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group increased its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 80.1% in the 4th quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. Thompson Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Mondelez International in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, 25 LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mondelez International during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. 76.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MDLZ has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. TD Cowen assumed coverage on Mondelez International in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $82.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Mondelez International from $79.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Mondelez International from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Mondelez International from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $77.63.

Shares of MDLZ opened at $71.64 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.65. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $72.29. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $54.72 and a 52 week high of $78.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $97.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.64.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.07. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 15.49% and a net margin of 12.13%. The firm had revenue of $8.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.67 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.425 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.37%. This is an increase from Mondelez International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is currently 50.99%.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

