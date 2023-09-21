Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC Cuts Stock Position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC lessened its stake in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 286,276 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,426 shares during the quarter. Coca-Cola makes up about 1.5% of Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $17,240,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Coca-Cola in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Coca-Cola during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Coca-Cola by 62.5% in the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 507 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.96% of the company’s stock.

Coca-Cola Stock Up 0.4 %

KO stock opened at $58.44 on Thursday. The Coca-Cola Company has a one year low of $54.01 and a one year high of $64.99. The firm has a market cap of $252.72 billion, a PE ratio of 24.05, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.55. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $60.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.14.

Coca-Cola Dividend Announcement

Coca-Cola ( NYSE:KO Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.74 billion. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 43.06% and a net margin of 23.81%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.70 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.63 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.72%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Coca-Cola

In related news, SVP Beatriz R. Perez sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.66, for a total transaction of $3,133,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 143,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,984,378.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Coca-Cola news, CFO John Murphy sold 156,290 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.10, for a total transaction of $9,705,609.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 228,830 shares in the company, valued at $14,210,343. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Beatriz R. Perez sold 50,000 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.66, for a total transaction of $3,133,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 143,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,984,378.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 319,393 shares of company stock worth $19,467,980 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Coca-Cola in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Coca-Cola from $69.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Coca-Cola from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Coca-Cola currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.33.

Coca-Cola Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

