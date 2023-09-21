Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC Buys 7,785 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC boosted its stake in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 3.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 262,096 shares of the coffee company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,785 shares during the quarter. Starbucks makes up approximately 2.2% of Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $25,963,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quilter Plc bought a new position in shares of Starbucks in the 1st quarter valued at about $208,530,000. America First Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Starbucks in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Starbucks in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new position in shares of Starbucks in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Starbucks in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Institutional investors own 70.13% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SBUX opened at $95.16 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $98.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $101.28. Starbucks Co. has a 52-week low of $82.43 and a 52-week high of $115.48. The company has a market capitalization of $109.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.93.

Starbucks Increases Dividend

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The coffee company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $9.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.29 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 10.81% and a negative return on equity of 44.46%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.84 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 10th will be given a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.40%. This is an increase from Starbucks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. Starbucks’s payout ratio is presently 64.63%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup reduced their price target on Starbucks from $117.00 to $112.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 24th. StockNews.com began coverage on Starbucks in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays reduced their target price on Starbucks from $127.00 to $123.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. TD Cowen lowered Starbucks from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $117.00 to $107.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Wedbush reduced their target price on Starbucks from $112.00 to $105.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $114.76.

Starbucks Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

