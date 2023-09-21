First PREMIER Bank Sells 499 Shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

First PREMIER Bank reduced its position in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,955 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 499 shares during the period. First PREMIER Bank’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $1,091,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of QQQ. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Invesco QQQ by 156,045.1% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 43,491,085 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,580,806,000 after buying an additional 43,463,232 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,815,487 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,477,628,000 after buying an additional 1,533,114 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,761,075 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,527,972,000 after buying an additional 167,217 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in Invesco QQQ by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,012,198 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $802,145,000 after acquiring an additional 32,891 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,002,908 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $642,793,000 after acquiring an additional 45,781 shares during the period. 43.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Invesco QQQ stock opened at $364.54 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $373.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $349.61. Invesco QQQ has a 12-month low of $254.26 and a 12-month high of $387.98.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.5389 per share. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 18th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

