First PREMIER Bank Sells 290 Shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

First PREMIER Bank lowered its position in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Free Report) by 19.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,211 shares of the company’s stock after selling 290 shares during the period. First PREMIER Bank’s holdings in Cummins were worth $297,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Waldron Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cummins by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Spears Abacus Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Cummins by 5.1% during the first quarter. Spears Abacus Advisors LLC now owns 982 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont grew its holdings in Cummins by 0.8% in the first quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 6,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,509,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Syntal Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Cummins by 1.0% during the first quarter. Syntal Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,182,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Cummins by 3.5% during the third quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 1,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.81% of the company’s stock.

Cummins Price Performance

NYSE CMI opened at $232.80 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.40. The company has a market capitalization of $32.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.04, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $241.86 and a 200 day moving average of $234.45. Cummins Inc. has a one year low of $200.40 and a one year high of $265.28.

Cummins Increases Dividend

Cummins ( NYSE:CMI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $5.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.19 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $8.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.39 billion. Cummins had a net margin of 7.89% and a return on equity of 25.46%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.77 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Cummins Inc. will post 19.9 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 25th were paid a $1.68 dividend. This is an increase from Cummins’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.57. This represents a $6.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 24th. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.65%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup upped their price target on Cummins from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Cummins from $241.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Cummins from $290.00 to $288.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cummins in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, 888 reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Cummins in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Cummins has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $266.17.

Cummins Company Profile

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

