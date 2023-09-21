Fiesta Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FRGI) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FRGI – Free Report) in a report issued on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Fiesta Restaurant Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ FRGI opened at $8.44 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.08. Fiesta Restaurant Group has a 12-month low of $5.89 and a 12-month high of $9.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $221.04 million, a P/E ratio of -40.19 and a beta of 1.78.

Get Fiesta Restaurant Group alerts:

Fiesta Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FRGI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 7th. The restaurant operator reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter. Fiesta Restaurant Group had a negative net margin of 1.25% and a positive return on equity of 0.82%. The business had revenue of $106.84 million during the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Fiesta Restaurant Group Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FRGI. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group by 179.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,061,332 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $8,427,000 after purchasing an additional 681,659 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group during the second quarter worth about $2,506,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group during the second quarter worth about $2,017,000. Private Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group by 15.3% during the second quarter. Private Capital Management LLC now owns 1,492,127 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $10,654,000 after purchasing an additional 198,017 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group by 89.0% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 379,397 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,012,000 after purchasing an additional 178,631 shares in the last quarter. 99.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Free Report)

Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, operates, and franchises fast-casual restaurants. It operates its fast-casual restaurants under the Pollo Tropical brand. The company's Pollo Tropical restaurants offer fire-grilled and citrus marinated chicken, and other freshly prepared tropical inspired menu items.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Fiesta Restaurant Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiesta Restaurant Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.