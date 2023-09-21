Fiesta Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FRGI) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FRGI – Free Report) in a report issued on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.
Fiesta Restaurant Group Stock Performance
NASDAQ FRGI opened at $8.44 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.08. Fiesta Restaurant Group has a 12-month low of $5.89 and a 12-month high of $9.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $221.04 million, a P/E ratio of -40.19 and a beta of 1.78.
Fiesta Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FRGI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 7th. The restaurant operator reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter. Fiesta Restaurant Group had a negative net margin of 1.25% and a positive return on equity of 0.82%. The business had revenue of $106.84 million during the quarter.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Fiesta Restaurant Group Company Profile
Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, operates, and franchises fast-casual restaurants. It operates its fast-casual restaurants under the Pollo Tropical brand. The company's Pollo Tropical restaurants offer fire-grilled and citrus marinated chicken, and other freshly prepared tropical inspired menu items.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Fiesta Restaurant Group
- Stock Market Holidays 2022-2025 – Here’s When the NYSE and NASDAQ Will be Closed
- Are These Consumer Staples Too Cheap for Investors To Ignore?
- 3 Healthcare Dividend Stocks to Buy
- 3 ETFs for the Conservative Investor to Buy and Hold
- How Investors Can Identify and Successfully Trade Gap-Up Stocks
- Markets Are Loving These Stocks ‘Firing On All Cylinders’
Receive News & Ratings for Fiesta Restaurant Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiesta Restaurant Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.